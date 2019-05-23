$1000 Minute Thursday, May 23rd

1) Which team is taking on the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup finals?

(St. Louis Blues)

2) If you work 8 hours a day for 6 days a week – how many total hours a week do you work?

(48 hours)

3) Which Vancouver actor is on the June cover of GQ magazine – Seth Rogen or Ryan Reynolds?

(Seth Rogen)

4) NAME the only Canadian province that operates fully in Mountain Time Zone.

(Alberta)

5) Which coach from ‘The Voice’ won Season 16 – Adam Levine or John Legend?

(John Legend)

6) SPELL: Parody.

(P-A-R-O-D-Y)

7) What is Arya’s last name from ‘Game of Thrones’?

(Stark)

8) Which company used the slogan “betcha can’t eat just one”?

(Lays)

9) Which Canadian songstress was the most recent guest on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’?

(Celine Dion)

10) In the alphabet what letter comes after ‘P’?

(Q)