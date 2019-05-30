$1000 Minute Thursday, May 30th

1) How many inches are in a foot?

(12 inches)

2) In sports terminology, what does the acronym MVP stand for?

(Most Valuable Player)

3) The Jonas Brothers have a new book coming out. Their names are Kevin, Joe and _______?

(Nick)

4) Carpal bones are found in which part of the body?

(Wrist)

5) What day of week does June 1st land on?

(Saturday)

6) The Toronto Argonauts are a CFL team. SPELL: Argonauts.

(A-R-G-O-N-A-U-T-S)

7) It’s Idina Menzel’s birthday today! Which character in Disney’s ‘Frozen’ did she voice?

(Elsa)

8) On which street would you find Barrie City Hall?

(Collier Street)

9) Which team won last night’s game in the Stanley Cup final series? Boston or St. Louis?

(St. Louis)

10) Sauerkraut is composed of which vegetable?

(Cabbage)