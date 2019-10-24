$1000 Minute Thursday, October 24th

1) What covers more of the earth’s surface, water or land?

(Water – 71% of the earth’s surface is covered with water)

2) What restaurant will you find Charlie and I at tonight for Kool FM Date Night?

(Baton Rouge)

3) SPELL: Restaurant.

(R E S T A U R A N T)

4) On a standard keyboard, what letter is found next to the Caps Lock key?

(A)

5) Canadian rapper Drake celebrates a birthday today. What City was he was born in?

(Toronto)

6) Jack Skellington, also known as the “Pumpkin King” is from what Tim Burton Halloween movie?

(The Nightmare before Christmas)

7) In Greek Mythology, Achilles was killed by having an arrow shot through which part of his body?

(Heel)

8) The Maple Leafs have a home game tomorrow night against the Sharks. Which California City are the Sharks from?

(San Jose)

9) Arabian, Mustang, and Cob are all different breeds of what type of animal?

(Horse)

10) If you were to have $100 in 5 dollar bills, how many bills would you have?

(20)