$1000 Minute Thursday, October 31st

1) What creature is said to be forced to transform on the night of a full moon?

(Werewolf)

2) Consisting of 3 colours, which colour is the MIDDLE colour on a piece of candy corn?

(Orange)

3) What is the name given for a board used in a séance to ask questions or make contact with the dead?

(Ouija Board)

4) SPELL: Frankenstein.

(F R A N K E N S T E I N)

5) Name an NHL team that has an orange jersey.

(Philadelphia/Flyers – Edmonton/Oilers – Anaheim/Ducks – New York/Islanders)

6) The Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus consist of Winifred, Sarah and what is the third sister’s name?

(Mary)

7) If Chad has 4 bags of candy with 100 pieces in each, and Meg has 3 bags with 150 in each, who has the most candy?

(Meg)

8) Name the famous Michael Jackson song that is especially popular around this time of year for Halloween.

(Thriller)

9) What word begins with the letter C, looks like a pot and is normally used by witches to brew their potions?

(Cauldron)

10) If there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who you gunna call?

(GHOSTBUSTERS)