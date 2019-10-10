$1000 Minute Thursday, October 9th

1) The Sanderson Sisters are the main antagonists from which Disney Halloween movie?

(Hocus Pocus)

2) Butternut, Acorn, and Spaghetti, are all types of what vegetable?

(Squash)

3) SPELL: Spaghetti.

(S P A G H E T T I)

4) Vampires are said to turn into which flying mammal?

(Bat)

5) Mario Lopez celebrates a birthday today. Name the 80s American Sitcom he is well known for as A.C Slater.

(Saved By The Bell)

6) If Laura has an appointment at 4:30 and it takes her 45 minutes to get there, what time will she have to leave her house by?

(3:45)

7) What is the Capital City of British Columbia?

(Victoria)

8) What is the name of William Shakespeare’s longest play?

(Hamlet)

9) Which NFL New York team faces the New England Patriots tonight?

(Giants)

10) A touchdown is worth how many points in football?

(610)