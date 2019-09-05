$1000 Minute Thursday, Sept. 5th

1) How many seconds are there in one minute?

(60)

2) An apple a day keeps who away?

(Doctor)

3) The 2019 PCA Nominations were unveiled yesterday and are now open for voting your favourites in music, movies, television, and pop culture. What does PCA stand for?

(People’s Choice Awards)

4) What is the name of Mickey Mouses’ pet dog?

(Pluto)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: The NFL 2019 Regular Season starts tonight.

(TRUE)

6) What is the most amount of money you can win playing Kool or Not Kool?

($10,000)

7) Jeans are made from what fabric?

(Denim)

8) Who was Canada’s first prime minister?

(John A Macdonald)

9) Her latest album “Lover” was just released a few weeks ago; Name the popstar.

(Taylor Swift)

10) The first official day of fall this year is Monday, September what?

(23rd)