$1000 Minute Thursday, September 12th

1) If you have twin babies that are NOT identical twins, they are known as what kind of twins?

(Fraternal)

2) How many Oceans are there in the world?

(5 – Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, Southern)

3) Of the 5 classifications; mammals, birds, fish, reptiles, and amphibians, what class do Frogs fall under?

(Amphibians)

4) Name the event happening this weekend at Heritage Park that asks men to wear women’s shoes in support of the Women & Children’s Shelter of Barrie.

(Walk A Mile/Walk A Mile in Her Shoes)

5) SPELL: Beginning.

(B E G I N N I N G)

6) The new trailer for Season 4 of Riverdale was released this week. Which character does Cole Sprouse play?

(Jughead)

7) Name one of the two planets in our solar system known as “gas giants”.

(Jupiter/Saturn)

8) If you have 2 loonies and 20 quarters, how much money do you have?

($7.00)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The Blue Jays face the Yankees tonight.

(FALSE – Red Sox)

10) French fries topped with cheese curds and brown gravy is known as what?

(Poutine)