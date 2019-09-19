$1000 Minute Thursday, September 19th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Argentina is the largest country in South America.

(FALSE – Brazil)

2) SPELL: Argentina.

(A R G E N T I N A)

3) The hard white material of elephant’s tusks is called what?

(Ivory)

4) Jimmy Fallon celebrates a birthday today. He is well known for his work in television as a cast member on SNL. What does SNL stand for?

(Saturday Night Live)

5) What is the name given for an angle that is less than 90 degrees?

(Acute Angle)

6) Button, Cremini, and Portobello are all varieties of what food?

(Mushrooms)

7) Name the popular horror anthology TV series that premiered it’s 9th season last night.

(American Horror Story)

8) Natural pearls are found inside what sea creature?

(Oysters)

9) NFL team Tennessee Titans play in Florida tonight against which team?

(Jacksonville/Jaguars)

10) The quote “Life is like a box of chocolates… you never know what you’re gunna get” is from what movie?

(Forrest Gump)