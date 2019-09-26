$1000 Minute Thursday, September 26th

1) In what country did Tacos originate?

(Mexico)

2) 50 Years ago today this band released their 11th studio album known as “Abbey Road”. Name the band.

(The Beatles)

3) Hammerhead, Bull, and Nurse are all different species of what animal?

(Shark)

4) Serena Williams celebrates a birthday today. Serena is a professional athlete for what sport?

(Tennis)

5) SPELL: Orchestra.

(O R C H E S T R A)

6) In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, what is Charlie’s last name?

(Bucket)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure on Earth.

(TRUE)

8) What is the least amount of money you can win playing Kool or Not Kool?

($50)

9) By what title were the leaders of Ancient Egypt known as?

(Pharaohs)

10) If Paul’s babysitter charges $12 an hour. how much will he owe for 4 hours?

($48)