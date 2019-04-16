$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 16th

1) What is the distance around a circle called?

(Circumference)

2) What is the date of Earth Day this year?

(April 22nd )

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Harry Potter’s middle name is ‘James’.

(True)

4) How many nights are there in a fortnight?

(14)

5) Which Grammy winning singer teased us with a major announcement coming April 26th?

(Taylor Swift)

6) What is the capital of British Columbia?

(Victoria)

7) Yukon Striker is the new ride at which theme park?

(Canada’s Wonderland)

8) How many seasons did the sitcom ‘FRIENDS’ have?

(10)

9) After last night’s game, which team is leading the Boston/Toronto NHL playoff series?

(The Leafs)

10) SPELL: Caribbean.

(C-A-R-I-B-B-E-A-N)