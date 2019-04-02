$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 2nd

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Each tap in a mature maple tree produces about 40 liters of sap in a season.

(True)

2) ‘Pecan’, ‘Macadamia’ and ‘Pine’ are all common types of what?

(Nuts)

3) Baltimore is in Toronto facing the Blue Jays tonight. NAME one of the Jays mascots.”

(Ace/Diamond/BJ Birdy)

4) What time is it 20 minutes before 10:30?

(10:10)

5) Sunday night was the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto. NAME the TV show starring Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara that won the Best Comedy Series.

(Schitt’s Creek)

6) Who was the monarch before Queen Elizabeth the second?

(King George VI)

7) The Mandible (man-DUH-bull) is which part of the head?

(Jaw)

8) NAME the rock band who announced they are postponing their US/Canadian tour that was supposed to be at Burls Creek this June?

(Rolling Stones)

9) What Disney live action-remake was number one at the box office over the weekend?

(Dumbo)

10) Red mixed with which other colour makes orange?

(Yellow)