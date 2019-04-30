$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 30th!
- What is the title of the latest MARVEL movie that is breaking tons of box office records right now?
Answer: Avengers: Endgame
- Robert Downey Jr. plays what character in Avengers?
Answer: Iron Man
- TRUE OR FALSE: If it’s 7:35AM in Vancouver, BC, it’s also 7:35AM in Portland, Oregon.
Answer: True
- How many states does America consist of?
Answer: 50
- Pretzels originated in which European country – Germany or United Kingdom?
Answer: Germany
- What singing show was Kelly Clarkson discovered on?
Answer: American Idol
- Today is April 30th, what day of this week is the FIRST day of May?
Answer: Wednesday
- The Blue Jays are in California tonight taking on the L-A what?
Answer: Angels
- How many O’s are in the word PROFESSIONAL?
Answer: 2
- 10)What value does a quarter have?
Answer: 25 cents