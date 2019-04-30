Listen Live

$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 30th!

  1. What is the title of the latest MARVEL movie that is breaking tons of box office records right now?
    Answer: Avengers: Endgame

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Robert Downey Jr. plays what character in Avengers?
    Answer: Iron Man 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. TRUE OR FALSE: If it’s 7:35AM in Vancouver, BC, it’s also 7:35AM in Portland, Oregon.
    Answer: True

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many states does America consist of?
    Answer: 50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Pretzels originated in which European country – Germany or United Kingdom?
    Answer: Germany

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. What singing show was Kelly Clarkson discovered on?
    Answer: American Idol

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Today is April 30th, what day of this week is the FIRST day of May?
    Answer: Wednesday

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. The Blue Jays are in California tonight taking on the L-A what?
    Answer: Angels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. How many O’s are in the word PROFESSIONAL?
    Answer: 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. 10)What value does a quarter have?
    Answer: 25 cents

 

 

 

