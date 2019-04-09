$1000 Minute Tuesday, April 9th

1) ‘Taste The Rainbow’ is a slogan used for which candy brand?

(Skittles)

2) Huge Hefner would have been 93 today. Which magazine was he the founder and editor-in-chief of?

(Playboy)

3) What is the scientific name of a lie detector?

(Polygraph)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: The Praying Mantis is the only known insect which can turn head.

(True)

5) Which team are the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on in the first round of the playoffs?

(Boston Bruins)

6) Which planet is also known as the Red planet?

(Mars)

7) What is the capital of Greece?

(Athens)

8) SPELL: Rhythm.

(R-H-Y-T-H-M)

9) ‘Come From Away’ won best new musical at an awards show in the UK. Which Canadian province is ‘Come From Away’ set in?

(Newfoundland)

10) April is Daffodil Month for which Canadian charity?

(Canadian Cancer Society)