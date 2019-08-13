$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 13th

1) If you have Arachnophobia, you have a fear of what?

(Spiders)

2) SPELL: Outrageous.

(O U T R A G E O U S)

3) Lennon Stella turns 19 today. Which hit musical drama TV series did she star in as country music singer?

(Nashville)

4) What does the H stand for in H20?

(Hydrogen)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: An owl can rotate its head 360 degrees.

(FALSE – approx. 270 degrees)

6) If you ask for a Venti at Starbucks, what size drink are you ordering?

(Large)

7) Bianca Andreescu just became the first Canadian in 50 years to win what?

(Rogers Cup)

8) What colour is the M in the McDonalds logo?

(Gold/Yellow)

9) How many grams are in 1 kilogram?

(1000)

10) What is the name of the cocktail made with vodka and Clamato juice?

(Caesar)