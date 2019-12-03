$1000 Minute Tuesday, Dec. 3rd

1) How many reindeer traditionally pull Santa’s sleigh, NOT including Rudolph?

(8 – Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen)

2) Name the fictional character who stole from the rich to give to the poor.

(Robin Hood)

3) If you buy 2 dozen candy canes for your Christmas tree but break 4 of them, how many are you left with?

(20)

4) The National Lampoon’s Vacation movies are all about what family?

(Griswold’s)

5) Today is Ozzy Osbourne’s birthday. He was previously the lead vocalist of what heavy metal band?

(Black Sabbath)

6) SPELL: Elimination.

(E L I M I N A T I O N)

7) Name the Canadian NHL hockey player who wore the now retired number 7 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Tim Horton)

8) In Ontario, what is our next statutory holiday this year?

(Christmas/December 25th)

9) Name the game in which a player acts out a phrase without speaking, while other members of the team try to guess what the phrase is.

(Charades)

10) What animal is in the Roots logo?

(Beaver)