$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 19th

1) Which spinach-eating cartoon character has an anchor tattooed on his arm?

(Popeye)

2) Which fruit is used as the base of guacamole?

(Avocado)

3) Which Hamilton team did the Barrie Colts play yesterday?

(Bulldogs)

4) Who was the male lead who starred with Demi Moore in the film `Ghost`?

(Patrick Swayze)

5) What is a female deer called?

(Doe)

6) SPELL: Gondola.

(G-O-N-D-O-L-A)

7) Which British artist performed songs from the musical The Last Ship, to GM workers in Oshawa recently?

(Sting)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Atoms are larger than electrons.

(True)

9) Katy Perry got engaged this past Valentine’s Day to which actor?

(Orlando Bloom)

10) What is Earth’s largest continent?

(Asia)