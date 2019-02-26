$1000 Minute Tuesday, February 26th

1) What’s the name of the town where ‘The Flintstones’ live?

(Bedrock)

2) This Popular Rock Band Kicked off the 2019 Academy awards with Adam Lambert

(Queen)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: Gateway Casinos Innisfill is getting live table games?

(True) March 1stthey’ll have over 25 games to choose from including all your favourites, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette and Poker-based table games on a newly expanded gaming floor

4) In chess what is it called when you successfully trap the king of your opponent?

(Check Mate)

5) How many hockey players from the same team are on the ice at the same time in a regular game of hockey?

(6)

6) Traditionally, a margarita pizza has three toppings; mozzarella, tomatoes and which herb?

(Basil)

7) This Popular CBC show is coming to Barrie on March 9th in search of aspiring entrepreneurs?

(Dragons Den)

8) SPELL: Handkerchief.

(H-A-N-D-K-E-R-C-H-I-E-F)

9) The Celtics are in Toronto tonight taking on the Raptors. Which city are the Celtics from?

(Boston)

10) If Jimmy makes 12.50 for every drive way he shovels how many driveways will he need to do in order to make $50?

(4)