$1000 Minute: Tuesday, July 9th

How did you do this morning?

  1. You can watch a Documentary on Netflix about this Canadian Rock Band, and how everyone loves to hate them
    Nickleback

  1. How many Canadian provinces make up the “Maritimes”?
    3 (PEI, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Newfoundland & Labrador is not part of the Maritimes)

  1. Which one of these characters was not part of the board Game Clue, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. White, Mr. Brown, or Professor Plum?  
    Mr. Brown

  1. There are 4 teams still competing in Euro 2024. Name one of them.
    France, England, Netherlands, or Spain

  1. BMX is an abbreviation referring to a particular type of bicycle. But what does BMX stand for
    Bicycle Motocross

  1. What alcohol is used when making a Mojito?
    Rhum 

  1. Name one of the Robotic inventions featured on a Canadian $5 Bill.
    CanadaArm2 (Canada arm is accepted), Dexter, or Mobile Base. Collectively referred to as the “Mobile Servicing System” on the International Space Station

  1. Steve Carell reprised his portrayal of Gru in the 4th installment of this animated series?
    Despicable Me

  1. If Amy had 3 butter tarts every day during July, how many did she eat during the whole month?
    93

  1. How many face cards are in a standard deck of playing cards?
    12

