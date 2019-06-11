$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 11th

1) True or False: The Toronto Raptors are the NBA champions!

(Fales)

2) Spell Raptors.

(R-A-P-T-O-R-S)

3) Phalange is the scientific name of what body part?

(Finger )

4) In the film Babe what kind of animal was Babe?

(Pig)

5) In Greek Mythology who turned everything he touched to Gold?

(Midas)

6) How many rings make up the Olympic symbol?

(5)

7) What is 24 + 26?

(50)

8) Which Canadian province is famous for its red sand?

(Prince Edward Island)

9) Which famous band sang about being an eggman and a walrus?

(The Beetles)

10) What colour is an air craft black box?

(Orange)