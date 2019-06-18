$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 18th

1) Paul McCartney turns 77 today. Which famous band was he a part of during the 60s?

(The Beatles)

2) On this day in 1999 Disney released a movie about a man raised by gorillas in the jungle. What is this movie called?

(Tarzan)

3) Which sports team was celebrated in Toronto yesterday with a parade?

(Toronto Raptors)

4) What food is made by bees using nectar from flowers?

(Honey)

5) SPELL: Nectar.

(Nectar)

6) Not including today, how many days are left in June?

(12)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The study of plants is known as botany.

(True)

8) The Toronto Blue Jays took on the LA Angels in Toronto last night. Which stadium do the Blue Jays play out of?

(Rogers Centre)

9) Which fast food chain has used the motto “It’s a beautiful thing”?

(Harvey’s)

10) ‘Toy Story 4’ hits theatres this weekend. Who voices Buzz Lightyear?

(Tim Allen)