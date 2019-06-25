$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 25th

1) NAME the sport where you could be out “leg before wicket” or “hit a six”?

(Cricket)

2) In which US STATE would you find the Golden Gate Bridge?

(California)

3) NAME the movie that topped the box office over the weekend.

(Toy Story 4)

4) What colour is the M in McDonald’s?

(Yellow/Golden)

5) In the nursery rhyme ‘Little Miss Muffet’, what did she sit on?

(Tuffet)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Palaeontology is the study of Fossils.

(True)

7) On this date in 1984 which artist released an album called “Purple Rain“.

(Prince)

8) What does one thousand divided by 40 equal?

(25)

9) What is the postal abbreviation for Quebec?

(QC)

10) Which day of the week do we host our Kool FM Lunch Box?

(Friday)