$1000 Minute Tuesday, June 4th

1) NAME the movie that topped the box office over the weekend about the King of Monsters.

(Godzilla- King of Monsters)

2) Anderson Cooper works for which news network?

(CNN)

3) How many C’s are there in the word cappuccino?

(3)

4) What does the F stand for in KFC?

(Fried)

5) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home tonight to the Yankees. Which state are the Yankees from?

(New York)

6) SPELL: Yankees.

(Y-A-N-K-E-E-S)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: The Atlantic Ocean is the biggest ocean on Earth.

(False- Pacific Ocean is the biggest on Earth)

8) What is 11 plus 42?

(53)

9) Angelina Jolie is celebrating her birthday today. NAME the movie she played the character Lara Croft.

(Tomb Raider)

10) What is the most famous novel written by Mary Shelley?

(Frankenstein)