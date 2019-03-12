$1000 Minute Tuesday, March 12th
TRUE […]
- What is an adult female elephant called?
(Cow)
- TRUE OR FALSE: O Positive is the rarest blood type.
(False)
- Who is hosting the Juno Awards this Sunday?
(Sarah McLachlan)
- In which continent is the country of Brazil found?
(South America)
- How many rings make up the symbol of the Olympic Games?
(5)
- Jennifer Lopez got engaged over the weekend to which former major league baseball player?
(A-Rod/Alex Rodriguez)
- There are 3 whiteboards in your classroom. If each whiteboard has 2 markers, how many markers in total are in the classroom?
(6 markers)
- What is George Jetson’s wife’s name?
(Jane Jetson)
- Liza Minnelli turned 73 today. What was the name of her famous mother?
(Judy Garland)
- 10)Does a plum grow in a tree or in the ground?
(Tree)