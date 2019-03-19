$1000 Minute Tuesday, March 19h

1) Sunday was St. Patrick’s Day. What is Canada’s next statutory holiday?

(Good Friday)

2) NAME the only fruit that shares its name with its colour.

(Orange)

3) Which artist was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during Sunday night’s Juno Awards?

(Corey Hart)

4) What is the capital of Germany?

(Berlin)

5) What does the ‘N’ in NASA stand for?

(National)

6) Bruce Willis turned 64 today. NAME the movie series he plays John McClane in.

(Die Hard)

7) The study of the weather is called what?

(Meteorology)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Sharks have bones.

(False- They have skeletons, but they’re made of cartilage and connective tissue)

9) ‘Marry Poppins Returns’ is released on DVD today. What talking animal is on the end of Mary’s umbrella?

(Parrot/Bird)

10) A string quartet contains how many instruments?

(Four)