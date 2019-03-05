$1000 Minute Tuesday, March 5th

1) Dairy products have what ingredient in them?

(Milk)

2) Which singing competition show just began its 17th season on ABC this past Sunday night?

(American Idol)

3) What is a group of ants called?

(Colony)

4) How many years are in a bicentennial?

(200)

5) SPELL: Bicentennial.

(B-I-C-E-N-T-E-N-N-I-A-L)

6) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Spring Training right now in which Florida city?

(Dunedin)

7) ‘Z’ and which other letter are the highest scoring letters in a game of ‘Scrabble’?

(Q)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: Crocodiles can’t stick out their tongues.

(True)

9) Luke Perry passed away yesterday. NAME the TV show he played Dylan McKay on?

(Beverly Hills, 90210)

10) Mixing Red and Blue paint together will give you WHICH colour?

(Purple)