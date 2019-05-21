$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 21st

1) What is Ontario’s provincial flower?

(White Trillium)

2) Sam has 15 fish and David has 33 fish. How many more fish does David have than Sam?

(18)

3) Which rock band announced they ARE going ahead with their show at Burls Creek in June?

(Rolling Stones)

4) Who is Peter Pans arch rival?

(Captain Hook)

5) How many seasons do we experience in Ontario?

(4)

6) The Barrie Baycats were in action over the weekend. What is the name of their home stadium?

(Coates Stadium)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: All sparkling wines are called champagne.

(False)

8) SPELL: Champagne.

(C-H-A-M-P-A-G-N-E)

9) NAME the HBO show that has a petition against it for the writers to re-do the eighth season.

(Game of Thrones)

10) Millennium is an album that came out 20 years ago by which boy band?

(Backstreet Boys)