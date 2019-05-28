$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 28th

1) Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ was number one at the box office this past week. Which Ontario city was the actor who plays Aladdin raised in?(Markham)

2) Finish this popular saying: “The early bird gets the ______?

(Worm)

3) How many months are in a trimester?

(3)

4) The Toronto Raptors have advanced to the NBA Finals! What team will they face?

(Golden State Warriors)

5) SPELL: Rhythm.

(R-H-Y-T-H-M)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Carrots are a good source of vitamin A.

(True)

7) The French phrase, “C’est la vie” translates to WHAT in English?

(That’s Life)

8) Which coach on ‘The Voice’ announced he’s leaving the show?

(Adam Levine)

9) What is the currency of Germany?

(Euro)

10) What is six hundred divided by 50 equal?

(12)