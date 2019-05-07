$1000 Minute Tuesday, May 7th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Kelvin is a measure of temperature.

(True)

2) The word “Pulmonary” relates to which organ?

(Lungs)

3) What is the sex of Meghan & Harry’s royal baby?

(It’s a boy!)

4) In the famous nursery rhyme who climbed up the hill to fetch a pail of water?

(Jack & Jill)

5) What do Girl Guides sell to raise money?

(Cookies)

6) In which state will you find The Grand Canyon?

(Arizona)

7) What day of the week is Mother’s Day celebrated?

(Sunday)

8) This singer famous for her power ballads announced split from her husband this week.

(Adele)

9) Where can you find KoolFM’s Ladies Night?

(Moxies)

10) A baby cow is called a?

(Calf)