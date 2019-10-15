$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 15h

1) If you are in Santorini, what European country are you in?

(Greece)

2) Name the dessert that is traditionally served in a long dish, with a banana cut in half length wise and 3 scoops of ice cream in the middle.

(Banana Split)

3) Hugh Jackman celebrated a birthday this past weekend. What superhero is he known as in the X-Men series?

(Wolverine)

4) What is considered the largest living mammal?

(Blue Whale)

5) SPELL: Disguise.

(D I S G U I S E)

6) Name one of the alternate captains for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Mitch Marner/Auston Matthews/Morgan Rielly)

7) Falling on a Thursday this year, what day of the month is Halloween?

(31st)

8) Which fast food restaurant is known for the slogan “Finger Lickin’ Good”

(KFC/Kentucky Fried Chicken)

9) Can cheetah’s run on average up to 61 kilometres per hour or miles per hour?

(Miles)

10) Fe is the symbol on the periodic table for which element?

(Iron)