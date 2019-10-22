$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 22nd

1) What vegetable do popcorn kernels come from?

(Corn/Maize)

2) In the Monsters Inc. movie, what is the name of the little girl who becomes friend’s with Sulley?

(Boo)

3) What would you traditionally bob for at a Halloween party?

(Apples)

4) If you work 8 hour days, 5 days a week, with a 1 hour lunch but take a sick day on Thursday, how many hours did you work this week?

(28)

5) Ryan Reynolds celebrates a birthday tomorrow. Which Marvel superhero does he portray?

(Deadpool)

6) SPELL: Accurate.

(A C C U R A T E)

7) Today is October 22nd. Not including today, how many days are left in October?

(9)

8) The Raptors face the Pelicans for their first regular season game tonight. Are they playing in New Orleans or Toronto?

(Toronto)

9) In which Canadian province would you find the St. Lawrence River?

(Quebec)

10) Who was the famous boxer who “Floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee”?

(Muhammed Ali)