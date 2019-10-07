$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 7th
Did you get them all right this morning?
1) What is sushi traditionally wrapped in?
(Seaweed/Nori)
2) The Stonehenge is located in which European Country?
(England)
3) Simon Cowell celebrates a birthday today. Name the TV singing competition series he started out on as a judge.
(American Idol)
4) You are the CEO of a company. What does the E stand for in CEO?
(Executive)
5) What fruit is commonly used when creating a jack-o-lantern?
(Pumpkin)
6) Not including jokers, how many face cards are there in a standard deck of cards?
(12 – 4 Jacks, 4 Queens, 4 Kings)
7) What is the name of the statutory holiday we have next Monday?
(Thanksgiving)
8) SPELL: Statutory.
(S T A T U T O R Y)
9) Who invented the telephone?
(Alexander Graham Bell)
10) If you buy one dozen apples and eat one third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?
(4)