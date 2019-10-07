$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 7th

1) What is sushi traditionally wrapped in?

(Seaweed/Nori)

2) The Stonehenge is located in which European Country?

(England)

3) Simon Cowell celebrates a birthday today. Name the TV singing competition series he started out on as a judge.

(American Idol)

4) You are the CEO of a company. What does the E stand for in CEO?

(Executive)

5) What fruit is commonly used when creating a jack-o-lantern?

(Pumpkin)

6) Not including jokers, how many face cards are there in a standard deck of cards?

(12 – 4 Jacks, 4 Queens, 4 Kings)

7) What is the name of the statutory holiday we have next Monday?

(Thanksgiving)

8) SPELL: Statutory.

(S T A T U T O R Y)

9) Who invented the telephone?

(Alexander Graham Bell)

10) If you buy one dozen apples and eat one third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?

(4)