$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 7th

Did you get them all right this morning?

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1)    What is sushi traditionally wrapped in?
(Seaweed/Nori)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2)    The Stonehenge is located in which European Country?
(England)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3)    Simon Cowell celebrates a birthday today. Name the TV singing competition series he started out on as a judge.
(American Idol)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4)    You are the CEO of a company. What does the E stand for in CEO?
(Executive)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5)  What fruit is commonly used when creating a jack-o-lantern?
(Pumpkin)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6)    Not including jokers, how many face cards are there in a standard deck of cards?
(12 – 4 Jacks, 4 Queens, 4 Kings)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7)    What is the name of the statutory holiday we have next Monday?
(Thanksgiving)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8)  SPELL: Statutory.
(S T A T U T O R Y)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9)  Who invented the telephone?
(Alexander Graham Bell)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10) If you buy one dozen apples and eat one third of them on the way home, how many did you eat?
(4)

