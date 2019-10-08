$1000 Minute Tuesday, October 8th

1) What is the name given for an area of land where apple trees are grown?

(Orchard/Apple Orchard)

2) “Melts in your mouth, not your hand” is the slogan for which candy-coated chocolate brand?

(M&Ms)

3) The Platypus, Wombat, and Dingo are all animals native to which Continent?

(Australia)

4) Today is Bruno Mars’ birthday. FILL IN THE BLANK: “Cause what you don’t understand is I’d catch a ( blank) for ya”

(Grenade)

5) On a periodic table, what is the chemical symbol for Sodium?

(Na)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Canada and the United States both celebrate Thanksgiving this weekend.

(FALSE – Only Canada)

7) The Addams Family animated movie comes to theatres this week. What is Gomez and Morticia’s daughter’s name?

(Wednesday)

8) Karen bought 100 cupcakes for her party. If 85% of the cupcakes are gone, how many is Karen left with?

(15)

9) The NBA pre-season has begun. The regular season starts October 22nd; which is exactly how many weeks away from today?

(2 weeks)

10) SPELL: Receive.

(R E C E I V E )