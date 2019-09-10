$1000 Minute Tuesday, September, 10th

1) What is the name of the bear in The Jungle Book?

(Baloo)

2) Which annual run will be taking place this weekend at the South Shore Centre?

(Terry Fox Run)

3) The Grand Canyon is located in which Southwestern US state?

(Arizona)

4) When referring to a website, what does WWW stand for?

(World Wide Web)

5) Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to claim a Grand Slam title, after beating which legendary American tennis player this past weekend?

(Serena Williams)

6) The word pulmonary relates to which organ?

(Lungs)

7) Shelly was supposed to meet her friends at 6:30. If she was 1 hour and 15 minutes late, what time did she arrive at?

(7:45)

8) TRUE OR FALSE: The Richter scale is used to measure Hurricane strength.

(FALSE – measures Earthquakes)

9) Generally, what colour are most school buses?

(Yellow)

10) SPELL: Application.

(A P P L I C A T I O N)