$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 17th

1) Who does Shrek marry in the movie?

(Princess Fiona)

2) What is the name of the famous landmark in Paris that was on fire Monday?

(Notre Dame Cathedral)

3) How many members were in The Beatles?

(4)

4) What does the acronym RCMP mean?

(Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

5) Which boy band reunited for a performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella?

(NYSNC- JT wasn’t there though)

6) What does Papa John’s sell?

(Pizza)

7) If you’re on the same street as the Kozlov Center and the Georgian Mall, what street are you on?

(Bayfield)

8) Who are the Toronto Blue Jays facing tonight in Minnesota?

(Twins)

9) Madrid is the capital of which country?

(Spain)

10) It’s Victoria Beckham’s birthday today. What was her nick name when she was a part of the Spice Girls?

(Posh Spice)