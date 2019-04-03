$1000 Minute Wednesday, April 3rd!

1) According to the proverb, what a day keeps the doctor away?

(Apple)

2) What is the name given to three children born in one birth?

(Triplets)

3) The Harlem Globetrotters are at the BMC tonight. Their colours are red white and which other?

(Blue)

4) At which fast food chain would you get a Teen Burger?

(A&W)

5) Eddie Murphy turned 58 today. NAME the movie he starred in when his character could speak to animals.

(Dr. Doolittle)

6) Which US state is further north: Utah or Idaho?

(Idaho)

7) Which car company makes the Pilot and Civic?

(Honda)

8) Last night the Leafs played the Hurricanes in Toronto. Which team won?

(Hurricanes)

9) How many D’s are in the word ‘suspended’?

(2)

10) NAME the artist who’s performing at the Scotiabank Arena tonight in Toronto.

(Ariana Grande)