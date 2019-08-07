$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 7th

1) In Hockey, what position takes the face off?

(Center/Centerman)

2) What appliance do you clean clothes in?

(Washing Machine)

3) A lab, boxer, and retriever are all breeds of what animal?

(Dogs)

4) Which team won in last night’s baseball game with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays?

(Tampa)

5) What downtown patio will Darryl be at this Friday for Kool FM’S Lunch Box promotion?

(Grilled Cheese Social Eatery)

6) A picture that shows your bones is called a what?

(X-Ray)

7) SPELL: Mosquito.

(M O S Q U I T O)

8) If you “put your left foot in and take your left foot out” what dance are you doing?

(Hokey Pokey)

9) Karen went to a garage sale to buy chairs. If Karen bought 8 chairs and each of them cost $15, how much did she spend?

($120)

10) If you get a gutter ball, what sport are you playing?

(Bowling)