$1000 Minute Wednesday, Dec. 4th!

1) How many letters are in a Canadian postal code?

(3)

2) From the movie ‘Elf’ what is the name of the character Will Ferrell plays?

(Buddy)

3) Today is American Rapper Jay-z’s birthday. If he was born in 1969, how old is he turning today?

(50)

4) What is the name given for a person whose job involves preparing and serving different types of espresso-based coffee drinks?

(Barista)

5) Name the only Canadian NHL team in Manitoba.

(Winnipeg/Jets)

6) Tree, warrior, and Pigeon are all poses from which form of exercise?

(Yoga)

7) Announced this week, the most streamed song of 2019 was “Senorita”. Name one of the artists on this track.

(Camila Cabello/Shawn Mendes)

8) SPELL: Dialogue.

(D I A L O G U E)

9) Penny, Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard are all main characters from what TV sitcom?

(The Big Bang Theory)

10) What band was announced to be headlining Barrie’s Downtown Countdown this year?

(The Trews)