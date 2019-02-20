$1000 Minute Wednesday, February 20th

1) Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld has passed away. Which designer brand was he associated with?

(Chanel)

2) What is name of Pinocchio’s father?

(Geppetto)

3) What is the name of the galaxy we live in?

(Milky Way)

4) Which award show is this Sunday night?

(OSCARS)

5) If you had three 3 quarters, a nickel and two dimes, how much money would you have you?

(One Dollar)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Approximately one quarter of human bones are in the feet.

(True)

7) The Jonas Brothers are apparently reuniting for another album. There’s Joe, Kevin and what is the name of the third brother?

(Nick)

8) What does a caterpillar change to?

(Butterfly)

9) Which NBA team does the Point-Guard Jeremy Lin play for after recently being traded?

(Toronto Raptors)

10) The drink of ice cream mixed with pop is referred to as what?

(Float)