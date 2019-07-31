$1000 Minute Wednesday, July 31st

1) How many sides does a stop sign have?

(8)

2) What sport did Tim Horton play?

(Hockey)

3) Rain, snow, sleet, or hail that falls to the ground is known as what?

(Precipitation)

4) Barrie’s Waterfront Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival is on this weekend. What is it called?

(Kempenfest)

5) What type of fruit would you get from a palm tree?

(Coconut)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: Tomorrow is the first day of August.

(TRUE)

7) ABV is a standard measure of how much alcohol is contained in a given alcoholic beverage. What does the V stand for?

(Volume)

8) In poker, if you have 3 of a kind and 2 of a kind in your hand, this is known as what?

(Full House)

9) What is the perimeter of a square with sides 7 cm long?

(28 cm)

10) SPELL: Congratulations.

(C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S)