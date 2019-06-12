$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 12th

1) Which supermarket chain has just announced a zero waste initiative in Barrie?

(Loblaws)

2) Today is Actor Dave Franco’s birthday. NAME one of his brothers who are also famous actors?

(James/Tom Franco)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: The average person will shed 10 pounds of skin during their lifetime.

(False- about 40 pounds)

4) How many games have the Raptors won so far in the NBA Finals?

(3)

5) Which Late Late Night Show host, hosted Sunday night’s TONY Awards?

(James Corden)

6) Rafael Nadal won the French Open in which sport Sunday?

(Tennis)

7) The wheelbarrow, thimble and boot are all pieces of what famous board game?

(Monopoly)

8) SPELL: Monopoly.

(M-O-N-O-P-O-L-Y)

9) Which actor married Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter Katherine over the weekend? Chris Pratt OR Chris Evans?

(Chris Pratt)

10) Which symbol is associated with PRIDE month?

(Rainbow)