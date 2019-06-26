$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 26th

1) Peter Parker is the real name of WHICH Marvel Superhero?

(Spiderman)

2) If you’re sleeping in a starfish position – what body part are you sleeping on?

(Your back or stomach)

3) Today is singer Ariana Grande’s birthday. And she’s performing in Toronto tonight at which venue?

(Scotiabank Arena)

4) What ribbon colour is associated with charities for Breast Cancer research?

(Pink)

5) How many T’s are in the word TENTATIVE?

(3)

6) Which continent has the least amount of floral growth?

(Antarctica)

7) Last night the Toronto Blue Jays were in New York taking on the Yankees. Which team won?

(Yankees)

8) Madrid is the capital of which country?

(Spain)

9) How many days are there in the month of July?

(31)

10) Which Canadian artist announced her first tour since her Lyme Disease diagnosis?

(Avril Lavigne)