$1000 Minute Wednesday, June 5th

1) Which professional sports league are the Toronto Argos a part of?

(Canadian Football League)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: James Holzhauer had a 32 game streak on Jeopardy, beating the previous record for most games won in a row.

(False- 72 game streak by Ken Jennings)

3) Moscow is the capital city of which country?

(Russia)

4) SPELL: Moscow.

(M-O-S-C-O-W)

5) Mark Wahlberg is celebrating a birthday today. Which name did he go by when he was a rapper in the early 90’s?

(Marky Mark)

6) Which colour is Thomas the Tank engine?

(Blue)

7) The Toronto Raptors play game 3 of the NBA finals tonight against Golden Stat. Which number does Kawhi Leonard wear?

(2)

8) Which city is further north: Regina OR Saskatoon?

(Saskatoon)

9) What is the title of the kid’s cartoon movie that is coming out this Friday, starring Max the Terrier.

(Secret Life of Pets 2)

10) What is the name for the special fundraising day happening today at Tim Hortons?

(Camp Day)