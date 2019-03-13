$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 13th

1) Russet, Kerr’s Pink and Yukon Gold are all types of WHICH vegetable?

(Potatoes)

2) How many golf holes are there on a standard PGA golf course?

(18)

3) In professional golf, what does the acronym PGA stand for?

(Professional Golfer’s Association)

4) What’s the name of the town where The Flintstones live?

(Bedrock)

5) If you wake up at 7am and it takes you 1 hour and 30 minutes to get ready and get to work, at what time will you get to work?

(830am)

6) The Leafs are in Toronto tonight to take on the Blackhawks. Where are they from?

(Chicago)

7) The Wright Brothers are known to have invented the world’s first ever WHAT?

(Airplane)

8) It’s Danny Masterson’s birthday. Which TV show did he star alongside Ashton Kutcher and Topher Grace in?

(That ‘70s Show)

9) TRUE OR FALSE: The Pinna is a part of the nose.

(False- Part of the ear)

10) Is a ram a FEMALE sheep or MALE?

(Male)