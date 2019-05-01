$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 1st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: If a bowler gets three strikes in a row it’s called a ‘Happy Birthday’.

(False- Called a ‘Turkey’)

2) Which fruit is marinara sauce made with?

(Tomatoes)

3) Which media icon and former TV talk show host just announced she’s touring Canada this summer?

(Oprah Winfrey)

4) If it’s 9:35 right now, what time was it 30 minutes ago?

(9:05)

5) The Toronto Raptors are in a playoff series with the 76ers. What city are the 76ers from?

(Philadelphia)

6) Which fabric do you obtain from sheep?

(Wool)

7) SPELL: Scientific.

(S-C-I-E-N-T-I-F-I-C)

8) What European country is known as the boot because of the way it’s shaped?

(Italy)

9) What is the title of the latest song released by Taylor Swift?

(ME!)

10) What is the first number you should call in an emergency situation?

(911)