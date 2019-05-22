$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 22nd

1) What does one thousand divided by twenty five equal?

(40)

2) Which movie FRANCHISE topped the box office over the weekend with its third installment?

(John Wick)

3) Canada Day is celebrated on July 1st every year. Which day of the week does that land on this year.

(Monday)

4) What symbol does Air Canada use as their logo?

(Maple Leaf)

5) Which actor played James Bond in the movies ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘Die Another Day’?

(Pierce Brosnan)

6) Steph Curry’s team is heading to the NBA finals. What’s the team?

(Golden State Warriors)

7) In which European country did Baileys originate from?

(Ireland/UK)

8) Which Avengers actress announced an engagement over the weekend – Brie Larson or Scarlett Johansson?

(Scarlett Johansson)

9) SPELL: Receipt.

(Receipt)

10) Which season of ‘Game of Thrones’ wrapped up Sunday night?

(8)