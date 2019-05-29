$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 28th

1) What is added to dough to make it rise?

(Yeast)

2) The French Open is on right now – it’s a tournament in which sport?

(Tennis)

3) Yesterday was National Hamburger Day! Which fast food restaurant serves the Whopper?

(Burger King)

4) ‘All of Me’, ‘Love Me Now’ and ‘Preach’ are all hit songs from which singer?

(John Legend)

5) If James arrived 25 minutes before 9 for work. What time did he get to work?

(8:35)

6) ‘Rocketman’ is a movie coming out Friday about what singer?

(Elton John)

7) TRUE OR FALSE: There are 31 days in June.

(False- 30)

8) Mel B turned 44 today. Which member of the Spice Girls is she? Scary Spice or Sporty Spice?

(Scary Spice)

9) SPELL: Millennium.

(M-I-L-L-E-N-N-I-U-M)

10) Game two of the Stanley Cup finals goes tonight between St. Louis and which other team?

(Boston Bruins)