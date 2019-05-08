$1000 Minute Wednesday, May 8th

1) Today is a special fundraising day for which world-wide fast food chain?

(McDonalds- McHappy Day)

2) Which computer company is named after a fruit?

(Apple)

3) Which HBO show made headlines this week about a coffee cup accidentally being left in a scene where it shouldn’t have been?

(Game of Thrones)

4) Gorgonzola, Bocconcini, and Gouda are types of WHAT?

(Cheeses)

5) SPELL: Coincidence.

(C-O-I-N-C-I-D-E-N-C-E)

6) The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers played last night. Which team is leading that series?

(Raptors)

7) What is the currency in France?

(Euro)

8) Tonight the Toronto Blue Jays are playing at home against the Twins. Which US state are the Twins from?

(Minnesota)

9) What are competitors racing in the Tour de France?

(Bicycles)

10) How many sides does a pentagon have?

(5)