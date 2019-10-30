$1000 Minute Wednesday, October 30th

1) On which part of the body would you wear a sombrero?

(Head)

2) Name the City Dorothy must travel to, to see the Wizard of Oz.

(Emerald City)

3) What contest are we running this week in honor of Halloween?

(Radio Trick or Treat)

4) Your new car has LED lightbulbs. What does the L stand for in LED?

(Light)

5) SPELL: Sacrifice.

(S A C R I F I C E)

6) Tonight is the conference finals for which Toronto sports team?

(Toronto FC/TFC/Toronto Football Club)

7) Daylight savings time ends this Sunday. When you wake up Sunday morning and your clock says 8:00AM, Will you be changing it to 7:00AM or 9:00AM?

(7:00AM)

8) What is the name for a doctor who believes in using alternative medicine to treat or prevent diseases without the use of drugs?

(Naturopath)

9) Which Country would you visit if you wanted to see the Great Barrier Reef?

(Australia)

10) How many kidneys do most humans have?

(2)