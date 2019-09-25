$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 25th

1) What is the name of Shrek’s wife?

(Fiona/Princess Fiona)

2) On a periodic table, what is the chemical symbol for Potassium?

(K)

3) In regards to Longitude and Latitude, Which one specifies a location’s distance north or south of the equator?

(Latitude)

4) In movies and literature, what food is often used as a weapon to keep vampires away?

(Garlic)

5) What annual event can you attend this weekend in Coldwater?

(Fall Fair/Coldwater Fall Fair)

6) What is the next number in the sequence…. 43 / 54 / 65

(76)

7) What type of animal is a komodo dragon?

(Lizard)

8) Which team do the Barrie Colts face at the BMC tomorrow night?

(Owen Sound/Attack)

9) What pop singer just released a cover to the Friend’s theme song “I’ll Be There for You”?

(Meghan Trainor)

10) SPELL: Nutritious.

(N U T R I T I O U S)