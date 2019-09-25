$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 25th
Did you get them all right today?
1) What is the name of Shrek’s wife?
(Fiona/Princess Fiona)
2) On a periodic table, what is the chemical symbol for Potassium?
(K)
3) In regards to Longitude and Latitude, Which one specifies a location’s distance north or south of the equator?
(Latitude)
4) In movies and literature, what food is often used as a weapon to keep vampires away?
(Garlic)
5) What annual event can you attend this weekend in Coldwater?
(Fall Fair/Coldwater Fall Fair)
6) What is the next number in the sequence…. 43 / 54 / 65
(76)
7) What type of animal is a komodo dragon?
(Lizard)
8) Which team do the Barrie Colts face at the BMC tomorrow night?
(Owen Sound/Attack)
9) What pop singer just released a cover to the Friend’s theme song “I’ll Be There for You”?
(Meghan Trainor)
10) SPELL: Nutritious.
(N U T R I T I O U S)