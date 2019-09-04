$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 4th
1) What is the crab’s name in the Little Mermaid?
(Sebastian)
2) How many days of the week start with the letter T?
(2 – Tuesday & Thursday)
3) If Jacob just started his first day of Grade 1 yesterday, what year will he graduate high school?
(2032)
4) Singer-songwriter Beyoncé celebrates her 38th birthday today. Name one of her 3 children.
(Blue Ivy/Rumi/Sir)
5) What is the name given to a male deer?
(Stag/Buck)
6) The Barrie Baycats played their 4th game in the series against the Kitchener Panthers last night.TRUE OR FALSE: The Barrie Baycats are now the IBL Champions.
(False)
7) What number comes next in this sequence….. 20 / 16 / 12 …..
(8)
8) SPELL: Sequence
(S E Q U E N C E)
9) What kind of fish is Nemo?
(Clownfish)
10) When you mix champagne with orange juice, what cocktail do you get?
(Mimosa)