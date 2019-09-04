$1000 Minute Wednesday, September 4th

1) What is the crab’s name in the Little Mermaid?

(Sebastian)

2) How many days of the week start with the letter T?

(2 – Tuesday & Thursday)

3) If Jacob just started his first day of Grade 1 yesterday, what year will he graduate high school?

(2032)

4) Singer-songwriter Beyoncé celebrates her 38th birthday today. Name one of her 3 children.

(Blue Ivy/Rumi/Sir)





5) What is the name given to a male deer?

(Stag/Buck)

6) The Barrie Baycats played their 4th game in the series against the Kitchener Panthers last night.TRUE OR FALSE: The Barrie Baycats are now the IBL Champions.

(False)

7) What number comes next in this sequence….. 20 / 16 / 12 …..

(8)

8) SPELL: Sequence

(S E Q U E N C E)

9) What kind of fish is Nemo?

(Clownfish)

10) When you mix champagne with orange juice, what cocktail do you get?

(Mimosa)